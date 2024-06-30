Remarks from the Honorable Thomas Kagiso Mmusi, Minister of Defence and Security

Photo By Cpl. Addysyn Tobar | The Honorable Kagio Mmusi, Minister of Defense and Security of Botswana and Gen....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Addysyn Tobar | The Honorable Kagio Mmusi, Minister of Defense and Security of Botswana and Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, exchange a gift during the the C-130 transfer to Botswana, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 28, 2024. U.S. leaders from the U.S. Embassy in Gaborone and U.S. Africa Command participated in the transfer ceremony of a former U.S. military C-130H aircraft to the Botswana Defence Force, coinciding with the African Chiefs of Defense Conference's conclusion. This transfer enhances Botswana's airlift capabilities and reaffirms the strong defense partnership between the US and Botswana, highlighting the US's commitment to regional security and stability in Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar) see less | View Image Page

REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA REMARKS BY HONOURABLE THOMAS KAGISO MMUSI MINISTER OF DEFENCE AND SECURITY DURING THE ACCEPTANCE CEREMONY OF THE C-130H AIRCRAFT



DATE: 27th June 2024



SALUTATIONS,



Your Excellency Ambassador Mr Howard Van Vranken I stand before you and your country men here this afternoon a very happy Minister of Defence and Security, as I receive this C-130H aircraft on the behalf the Government of the Republic of Botswana.



I deliberately single you out Ambassador, because I know you share the delight and a sense of achievement that I do, for you and I worked tirelessly to ensure that Botswana is prioritised among competing nations and to get this aircraft delivered timeously and in the exquisite state it is in.



This C-130H couldn’t have come at a better time than at this moment. Just a year ago, the last of the C-130Bs, which have served us fabulously for a quarter of a century, was grounded. This happened just after it had deployed our troops in Cabo Delgado under the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), then disaster relief deliveries to Malawi following the recent floods in that sister nation.



Master of Ceremonies, this region has not been spared from the ever-growing effects of global warming, which have increased the frequency and severity of climate related natural disasters, with resultant unprecedented deaths and destructions. I cannot overemphasize the value of the C-130 aircraft in our response to contingencies of such nature. This aircraft can operate from under developed rough and dirt strips of our side of the world, as the prime transport for dropping troops, equipment in operational areas or supplies in disaster hit areas.



Since 1997, the C-130B fleet has been the backbone of the BDF air operations. It has been employed locally, regionally and internationally as one of Botswana’s instruments of national power. Grounding of the C-130Bs last year has therefore greatly degraded the BDF’s operational capability. Hence my earlier remark that receiving this C-130H could not have come at a better time.



The BDF has diligently performed a variety of mission sets using these aircraft over the years. These include airlift to support UN Mission in Sudan, AU missions, SAMIM operations, security cooperation exercises such as SADC Air Power exercises and Special Forces exercises with international forces.



Your Excellency, in addition, Botswana hosts the SADC Standby Force Logistics Depot to support peace support and disaster relief operations. The Depot will be pre-positioning supplies/logistics for the SADC peace support and disaster relief missions. Currently the critical hindrances that undermines Africa’s peace support and disaster relief efforts is lack of airlift capability, and there is no better aircraft to address this than the C-130.



I am convinced that Botswana is in good stead to be the centre of excellence for Africa’s strategic airlift capability. We have thus far demonstrated capacity to operate and maintain a sizeable C-130 fleet. A lot of investment has been made over the years to capacitate the Defence Force in terms of logistic support, facilities, equipment and skills development for both operators and maintainers of the C-130 aircraft.



The capabilities and competencies developed for operation of our C-130Bs are applicable and very relevant to the C-130H model, since the differences between the two are minor. Acquiring more aircraft would therefore require relatively minor capital investment on our part. Government has committed to ensure the BDF has a budget for the C-130H aircraft induction, and to put it into operation as quickly as the processes allows.



Botswana is not just focused internally when we request for more aircraft, we want to develop an air lift capability for the region and to support global peace and security. I consequently invite you, the AFRICOM Commander, General Langley to partner with us in convincing the US Government on how much capacitating the BDF will mean to the African peace and security.



In closing, I would like to reassure our American partners of Botswana’s commitment to use the BDF in a very responsible and accountable manner. It shall as not, as it has never been used to threaten other sovereign nations within our region, nor shall our defence force be used to threaten human rights and the rule of law in respect to our domestic laws as well as international laws. The BDF and this Aircraft shall remain a force for good.



Director of Ceremony, let me once more thank the American people for their continued support and partnership in the preservation of global peace. And at this juncture officially accept this C-130H Hercules aircraft on behalf of the Botswana Government.



I thank you all for your attention. Pula!