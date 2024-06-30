Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site

Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | A group of 30 U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members stationed north of...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | A group of 30 U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members stationed north of Seoul participate in a tour of Palmido Island and Wolmido on June 29, 2024. The tour, which is part of the United States Forces Korea Cultural Immersion Program, helps newly arrived Soldiers and civilians adapt to life in Korea. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored the tour to help promote Korean culture and express appreciation for military service members currently serving in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker) see less | View Image Page

INCHEON, Republic of Korea – A bold move. One that could turn the tides of war or go down as one of the greatest failures in military history.



On June 28, 1950, just three days into the Korean War, Seoul was captured by North Korean forces. Less than six weeks later, things had taken a grim turn with allied forces pushed all the way back to the Busan perimeter.



“I can almost hear the ticking of the second hand of destiny. We must act now or we will all die,” said General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, commander in chief, United Nations Command (UNC) during a meeting in Tokyo with commanders on August 23, 1950. “The only alternative to a stroke such as I propose will be the continuation of the savage sacrifice we are making at Busan, with no hope of relief in sight.”



The tension could be felt in the air as 30 souls learned about the harrowing situation allied forces were facing during the Korean War (June 25, 1950 – July 27, 1953). The tour group, entirely comprised of U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members stationed north of Seoul, visited Palmido Island and Wolmido on June 29. In yesteryear, they could have been the ones on the very same shores.



The tour, which is part of the United States Forces Korea Cultural Immersion Program, helps newly arrived Soldiers and civilians adapt to life in Korea. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored the tour to help promote Korean culture and express appreciation for military service members currently serving in the Republic of Korea.



“This place is special. It’s not normally open to the public,” said Irene Kim. Kim has been a tour guide for over ten years and loves meeting new people from all over the world. “I call them my friends, my family. We got a lot of help from other countries during the Korean War. Now it’s our turn to give them a chance to work here, to study here.”



MacArthur chose Incheon as the location for Operation Chromite, an ambitious amphibious assault aimed at recapturing Seoul. This was an extremely unpopular choice due to unfavorable terrain, herculean tides, strong currents, muddy water filled with mines, enemy gunfire, and the strong opposition of military leaders. If successful, North Korean supply and communication lines would be cut off, enabling allied forces to regroup and secure a foothold.



“The very arguments you have made as to the impracticalities involved will tend to ensure for me the element of surprise,” said MacArthur, August 23, 1950. “For the enemy commander will reason that no one would be so brash as to make such an attempt.”



Kim led the group around Palmido Island, while giving insights into the Korean War and explaining the significance of the island’s iconic lighthouse which helped guide allied forces to shore during Operation Chromite.



“I think this program helps Soldiers understand their role, while adding interest to Korea and Korean culture,” said Staff Sgt. Minseok Choi, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. Choi, originally from Incheon, was inspired to join the U.S. Army after learning about the area’s military history as a child.



Choi expressed his strong appreciation for the free tours being organized for Soldiers. “The tours organized by PAO are free so it’s easier to convince new Soldiers to try it out,” said Choi. “I’ve never met a single person that didn’t enjoy one of these tours after experiencing it.”



Other activities the military community can enjoy for free on the Korean peninsula include cultural tours of famous locations, Korean baseball games, music and cultural festivals, volunteer opportunities, holiday events, plays, concerts, and more.



“It’s super hard, even for a Korean-American like me,” said Choi. “I speak the language, but I don’t have a Korean bank account or credit card. So, even though I have access to the information, sometimes it’s hard getting to places. I think it’s really great and helpful that there are programs like this.”



The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community relations office organizes over 100 activities per year to educate, improve quality of life, and broaden the cross-cultural understanding of Soldiers and civilians living anywhere within the 72-mile radius of Seoul to the DMZ.