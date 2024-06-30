Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site

A group of 30 U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members stationed north of Seoul participate in a tour of Palmido Island and Wolmido on June 29, 2024. The tour, which is part of the United States Forces Korea Cultural Immersion Program, helps newly arrived Soldiers and civilians adapt to life in Korea. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored the tour to help promote Korean culture and express appreciation for military service members currently serving in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Location: INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR