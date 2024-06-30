Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site [Image 2 of 5]

    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site

    INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A group of 30 U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and family members stationed north of Seoul participate in a tour of Palmido Island and Wolmido on June 29, 2024. The tour, which is part of the United States Forces Korea Cultural Immersion Program, helps newly arrived Soldiers and civilians adapt to life in Korea. The Gyeonggi provincial government sponsored the tour to help promote Korean culture and express appreciation for military service members currently serving in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8510241
    VIRIN: 240629-A-BW769-1042
    Resolution: 6099x3873
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site
    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site
    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site
    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site
    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Chromite: a new generation visits the historic Korean War battle site

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    Good Neighbor
    USFK
    8A
    imcom-pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT