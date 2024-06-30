Response partners complete Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024 in Saipan

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Evaluators and OSROCO do a hotwash following an oil spill response equipment...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Evaluators and OSROCO do a hotwash following an oil spill response equipment deployment off the Port of Saipan on June 26, 2024, as part of the on-water exercise in Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in partnership with the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), the Commonwealth Port Authority, and Isla Petroleum & Energy (IP&E), successfully concluded the full-scale Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024 from June 25 to 27. This exercise simulated an oil spill and aimed to enhance response capabilities and coordination among various regional agencies and organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

GARAPAN, Saipan, CNMI — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in partnership with the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), the Commonwealth Port Authority, and Isla Petroleum & Energy (IP&E), successfully concluded the first-ever full-scale exercise, dubbed Lina'la Halom Tasi 2024, from June 25 to 27. This exercise simulated an oil spill and aimed to enhance response capabilities and coordination among various regional agencies and organizations.



Cmdr. Ryan Crose, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, praised the collaborative efforts, stating, "The Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024 is the first-ever full-scale pollution response exercise in the CNMI. It showcases the strength of our partnership with the CNMI. Our joint efforts in everything from the regional response plan to testing it in this exercise significantly improved our ability to respond effectively to maritime emergencies, ensuring the safety and security of our waters. We look forward to continued collaboration with our CNMI partners to enhance our collective preparedness and resilience."



Lina'la Halom Tasi means life in the ocean, which captures the importance of the ocean to the people of the Marianas. The exercise, which simulated an oil spill, has significantly enhanced response capabilities and coordination among various regional agencies and organizations, instilling a sense of confidence in collective preparedness.



"The U.S. Coast Guard Full Scale Exercise "Lina'la Halom Tasi 2024" will improve the preparedness and response efforts of the CNMI government and stakeholders. The U.S. Coast Guard ICS Section Chief Training has helped local personnel build their expertise in handling oil spill scenarios and improve their overall emergency response capabilities. In addition, they are helping protect the environment by practicing containment and cleanup procedures to reduce long-term environmental damage in a real-world emergency. Overall, the U.S. Coast Guard exercise significantly contributes to the CNMI's ability to safeguard its community and environment and reduce the potential impacts of oil spills," said Special Assistant Franklin Babauta, CNMI HSEM.



The exercise featured events, including personnel training at the Emergency Operations Center on June 25, equipment drills at Tanapag Harbor on June 26, and a comprehensive after-action review on June 27.



"The exercise was a great success and a valuable hands-on experience for the IP&E team to prepare to be ready to respond to an oil spill if it occurs. The goal is always to prevent any incident from happening, of course," said Jack Salas, with IP&E. "IP&E practices a culture of safety, and we are committed to being a responsible company that demonstrates care for our community and environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this exercise that the Unified Command organized and for the productive collaboration and effort given by all the agencies that came together to be better equipped during a critical moment."



Exercise objectives included demonstrating and testing the ability of the responsible party and responding organizations, disposing of recovered material and contaminated debris, and establishing effective communication systems for response efforts. The exercise saw participation from a variety of agencies and organizations, including:



- CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

- U.S. Coast Guard

- Commonwealth Ports Authority

- Isla Petroleum and Energy

- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

- U.S. Fish and Wildlife

- Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services

- Department of Public Safety

- Department of Public Works

- Public School System



"The Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024 is a crucial part of the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing exercise cycle, designed to ensure continuous readiness and the ability to respond swiftly and effectively to maritime emergencies," said Mr. Jack Ary, the port security and recovery specialist for U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "This rigorous cycle, emphasizing operational excellence, enhances our collaborative capabilities with regional partners, providing a sense of security."



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.



About CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

The mission of the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is to protect lives, property, and the environment by effectively preparing for, preventing, responding to, and recovering from all threats, crimes, hazards, and emergencies. This is done by coordinating the efforts of the first response community to manage incidents effectively and collaborate with public, private, and community partnerships.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.



For more information about CNMI HSEM actions, please contact Bernard Villagomez, Public Information Officer, at b.villagomez@cnmihsem.gov.mp.