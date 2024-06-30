Response partners conduct Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024 in Saipan

Evaluators and OSROCO do a hotwash following an oil spill response equipment deployment off the Port of Saipan on June 26, 2024, as part of the on-water exercise in Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, in partnership with the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), the Commonwealth Port Authority, and Isla Petroleum & Energy (IP&E), successfully concluded the full-scale Lina'la Halom Tasi Exercise 2024 from June 25 to 27. This exercise simulated an oil spill and aimed to enhance response capabilities and coordination among various regional agencies and organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

