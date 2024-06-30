NAVFAC Southeast and SAME Host First STEM Camp at NAS Jacksonville

Photo By Yan Kennon | Campers, along with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast...... read more read more Photo By Yan Kennon | Campers, along with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Miguel Dieguez, Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) National President Sharon Krock, and NAVFAC Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, cheer on students participating in a cardboard boat race at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville's indoor pool. SAME and NAVFAC Southeast hosted a summer STEM camp, which began on June 23 and lasted seven intensive days, providing 47 selected students from across the country with a unique and rigorous experience aimed at igniting their interest in careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, in collaboration with the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), proudly hosted a transformative STEM camp for high school students aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville.



The camp, which began on June 23 and spanned seven intensive days, provided 47 selected students from across the country with a unique and rigorous experience designed to ignite their interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers.



Brian Files, a seasoned project manager at NAVFAC Southeast, boasts a rich history of coordinating STEM activities with the command and SAME since 2015. Additionally, Files has served as an officer or director in the SAME Jacksonville Post for an impressive 25 years.



"Hosting this STEM camp underscores NAVFAC Southeast’s commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of STEM leaders," said Files. “By providing hands-on experiences and mentorship from professionals in the field, we aim to foster a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among these talented students, ensuring a bright future for both our Navy and our nation."



The camp's primary objective was to immerse students in various STEM activities, offering them a glimpse into the demands and rewards of STEM professions. Campers were divided into squads of ten, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and competition as they vied for the title of Top Squad through various challenges and activities.



During the week, participants took part in hands-on projects, including designing and constructing concrete beams, cardboard boats, and dog houses. They also competed in a challenging engineer-designed obstacle course that required rapid decision-making, cohesive teamwork, technical skills, effective communication, and composure under pressure. These projects were guided by a diverse team of military, civilian, and private sector STEM professionals, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching learning environment.



In addition to the hands-on projects, the students toured local operational units and construction projects and attended lectures by esteemed guest speakers, including senior military leaders from NAVFAC.



"I've definitely learned valuable skills at this camp, particularly those that will be useful in my future career," said Lauren Wilhelm, one of the students that attended the camp.



The camp concluded with a celebratory graduation beach party at Naval Station Mayport, marking the end of an unforgettable week filled with learning, teamwork, and personal growth.



Though this was the inaugural camp held at NAS Jacksonville, SAME has a long-standing tradition of hosting STEM camps, boasting over 20 years of success in developing future engineers and STEM professionals. This summer, four additional camps will take place across the country, including another Navy-hosted camp at Naval Base Ventura County, California.



SAME National President Sharon Krock, F.SAME, has dedicated several years to mentoring at the SAME camps, where her experiences have underscored the profound impact these programs have on inspiring youth toward STEM careers.



"The campers’ exposure to a diverse array of unique STEM career paths in just one week is an unforgettable experience for both campers and staff,” said Krock. “Mentors play a crucial role, bridging the gap between the campers' dreams and their future careers. The connections forged here offer campers accessible resources to guide them as they navigate their career journeys."



This groundbreaking event was generously supported by the AnnieRuth Foundation, Girl Scouts of the USA, and several leading Architecture/Engineering/Construction firms, reflecting a community-wide commitment to nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders.



For more information on SAME's STEM camps and their impactful programs, please visit www.same.org/camps.



About NAVFAC Southeast: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast oversees the planning, designing, and construction of facility projects, and provides essential services in contracting, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support. These services are vital for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast region. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast manages operations across Navy installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals also handle the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast region, while overseeing public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.



About SAME: The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) leads collaborative efforts to identify and resolve national security infrastructure-related challenges. SAME unites public and private sector individuals and organizations from across the architecture, engineering, construction, environmental, facility management, and acquisition disciplines.