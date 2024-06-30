55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

Photo By Charles Haymond | Col. Kenneth Fetters, 55th Maintenance Group commander, gives his first salute to the...... read more read more Photo By Charles Haymond | Col. Kenneth Fetters, 55th Maintenance Group commander, gives his first salute to the 55th MXG formation after assuming command during the 55th MXG change of command ceremony inside Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility dock 1 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska on June 27, 2024. The 55th MXG has more than 1,200 personnel providing maintenance to 27 aircraft comprised of the variations of five different aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond) see less | View Image Page

The 55th Maintenance Group welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024, inside Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility dock 1.



Col. Robert Clement relinquished command of the 55th MXG and Col. Kenneth Fetters assumed command.



“Change of commands are bittersweet, saying goodbye to the unit, the people, the Airmen, the leaders, maintainers I have shared this trench with for the past two years,” said Clement. “We have fought loyally, we fought valiantly together in the Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth. Never did our core values falter, never did our faith waiver.”



Clement is set to retire from the Air Force tomorrow after serving thirty-four years. As he stood at the podium for the last time as 55th MXG commander, he wanted to leave those under his leadership with a few final words of encouragement.



“Through all the flail, deployments and taskings we always found ways to leave Offutt AFB better than we found it,” Clement said. “We continually focused, connecting Airmen to the mission, a mission that conversely took care of our Airmen.”



The 55th MXG has more than 1,200 personnel providing maintenance to 27 aircraft comprised of the variations of five different aircraft.



After accepting the guidon and taking command of the 55th MXG, Fetters had this to say to his Airmen.



“To the men and women of the 55th Maintenance Group, what a time to serve our United States, in specifically the United States Air Force,” Fetters said. “We will see one of the most significant changes our Air Force has ever went through as we prepare for great power competition and I am confident that this platform will remain a key factor in planning and it is all of you who have kept and will keep the mission of protecting our nation going.”