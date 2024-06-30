Col. Kenneth Fetters, 55th Maintenance Group commander, gives his first salute to the 55th MXG formation after assuming command during the 55th MXG change of command ceremony inside Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility dock 1 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska on June 27, 2024. The 55th MXG has more than 1,200 personnel providing maintenance to 27 aircraft comprised of the variations of five different aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 08:47 Photo ID: 8508381 VIRIN: 240627-F-AJ823-1379 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.96 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Haymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.