    VMX-1 Change of Command

    VMX-1 hosts change of command ceremony

    Photo By Pfc. Mercy Martinez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, right, gives the unit colors to Col....... read more read more

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Story by Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    [Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona] – On June 21, 2024, Col. Edmund B. Hipp relinquished command of Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 to Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, marking a significant moment in the squadron’s history.

    The change of command ceremony, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility, highlighted Col. Hipp’s tenure from June 2022 to June 2024. During his remarks, Col. Hipp, a Beaufort, South Carolina native, praised the dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and civilians of VMX-1, emphasizing their capability to meet important national security demands.

    “The unit that is going to make us able to answer the nation’s call is VMX-1.” Hipp refers to the formation behind him and says, “If you look over on the flightline today, you’ll see more variety and depth of Marines and machines than anywhere else in the Marine Corps. What this unit can accomplish with this team is truly noteworthy.”

    Since the activation of the squadron at MCAS New River in 2003 they have accomplished amazing feats which include, conducting initial testing of the MV-22 Osprey and adding the CH-53E and F-35B Lightning II to their mission in 2009 and 2010. They also expanded providing support to Unmanned Aerial Systems and Aviation Command and Control in 2013. In 2015 they included the UH-1Y and the AH-1Z as component assets of the unit.

    The Squadron relocated its Headquarters to MCAS Yuma in June 2015, with most of their type/model/series aircraft under one roof. In 2016, the unit reflected on their mission and formally renamed the Squadron from Marine Tiltrotor Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 22 to VMX-1. As of 2024, the unit has moved the CH-53K King Stallion from their detachment in New River to Yuma and plan to move all personnel soon.

    Prior to taking command of the VMX-1, Col. Del Pizzo, an Atlanta, Georgia native, was the F-35 Joint Program Officer Service Deputy for the United States Marine Corps and the TACAIR Branch Head, Headquarters Marine Corps Aviation. During the ceremony he had this to say about taking command of the Squadron, “I could not be more proud to be the commanding officer of the Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One. It is the privilege of my life to work alongside the professionals here.”

    VMX-1 plays a unique role within the Marine Corps as the operational test and evaluation squadron, responsible for assessing all Marine Corps aviation systems and platforms. This mission enables VMX-1 to contribute to the development and refinement of Marine aviation tactics, techniques, and procedures. Additionally, the squadron coordinates and conducts government-sponsored testing and tactical demonstrations to provide operational support as directed by the Deputy Commandant for Aviation.

    VMX-1 will continue to make a difference and achieve their mission of being the Marine Corps’ operational test and evaluation squadron.

    For more information please visit: https://www.mcasyuma.marines.mil/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

