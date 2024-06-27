Courtesy Photo | ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 28, 2024 — The Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 28, 2024 — The Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), under the authority of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)), is implementing changes to the DoD SkillBridge partner application process to modernize industry partnership support agreements with the Department. see less | View Image Page

Department of Defense Modernizes DoD SkillBridge Application Process



ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 28, 2024 — The Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), under the authority of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)), is implementing changes to the DoD SkillBridge partner application process to modernize industry partnership support agreements with the Department.



This includes the release of a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aimed at strengthening the DoD SkillBridge Program with criteria safeguards to prevent predatory behavior, protecting Service members from exploitative practices. The update to the MOU underscores the DoD’s commitment to providing transitioning Service members with robust training and quality post-transition employment opportunities.



On 31 July 2024, the Department will end rolling enrollment for new Industry Partner applications; to be considered under the open enrollment structure, applications must be received no later than 15 July 2024 to be fully processed. The revised DoD SkillBridge Industry Partner MOU goes into effect on 15 July 2024 with new criteria for future partnerships.



Effective 1 October 2024, DoD SkillBridge will transition to structured application enrollment periods:



• Fall Enrollment Period: 1 October – 1 December

• Spring Enrollment Period: 1 February – 1 April



Existing industry partners in good standing with an expired MOU listed on the DoD SkillBridge Authorized Organizations are automatically extended through 30 September 2024. SkillBridge MOU renewals will be processed prior to the 30 September 2024 expiration.



Prospective SkillBridge organizations are highly encouraged to attend a bi-weekly DoD SkillBridge New Partner Application Process Information Session. If you have questions or need assistance with the DoD SkillBridge program, contact the DoD SkillBridge through the ‘Contact Us’ page on the skillbridge.osd.mil.



Key Highlights of the 15 July 2024 Revised MOU:



Salary and Employment Preparation: Authorized SkillBridge programs must offer opportunities with direct initial salary of $52,000 per year or greater or full-time weekly 40-hour wage of $25 per hour or greater. Commission-based only opportunities are not authorized to be SkillBridge organizations.



Salary exceptions are in place for public service positions (i.e., teachers, police officers, firefighters) for federal or state government, county, or municipal agencies.



Established Business Requirement: Prospective SkillBridge partners must be established businesses for at least three years to qualify.



Minimum Candidate Acceptance: SkillBridge authorized organizations are required to accept a minimum number of candidates annually based on their organizational size, ensuring ample opportunities for Service members.

- Minimum requirement:

 Small business organization with 200 or fewer employees – at least 1 candidate per year.

 Midsize business organizations with more than 200, but less than 400 employees – at least 2 candidates per year.

 Midsize business organizations with more than 400, but less than 600 employees – at least 3 candidates per year.

 Large business organizations with more than 600, but less than 1000 employees – at least 4 candidates per year.

 Large business organizations with over 1000 employees – at least 5 candidates per year.



Suitable Full-time Positions: Providers must ensure the availability of suitable, full-time positions equal to or exceeding the number of participating Service members at any given time.



Ethical and Legal Compliance: The MOU reinforces adherence to ethical guidelines and conflict of interest regulations. Providers must ensure that there are no direct financial costs imposed on Service members for program participation.



For more information about the DoD SkillBridge Program and the revised MOU, please visit skillbridge.osd.mil.

About the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program



The DoD SkillBridge Program is designed to provide Service members with valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their last 180 days of service.



The program aims to connect Service members with industry partners looking for skilled labor, enhancing the transition from military to civilian employment.