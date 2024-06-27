Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense Modernizes DoD SkillBridge Application Process

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD, Military-Civilian Transition Office

    ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 28, 2024 — The Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), under the authority of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)), is implementing changes to the DoD SkillBridge partner application process to modernize industry partnership support agreements with the Department.

    Military-Civilian Transition Office DoD SkillBridge MOU Service member

