Department of Defense Modernizes DoD SkillBridge Application Process

ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 28, 2024 — The Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), under the authority of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R)), is implementing changes to the DoD SkillBridge partner application process to modernize industry partnership support agreements with the Department.

