NIPRGPT: The Department of the Air Force’s Newest Initiative

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – In a world of continuous technological advancements, the Department of the Air Force and Air Force Research Laboratory have begun providing a new experimental generative artificial intelligence tool known as NIPRGPT. This advanced technology will help develop better policies and provides the ability for Guardians, Airmen, government civilians, and contractors to experiment with generative AI safely and responsibly.



“As a Generative AI tool, NIPRGPT can assist and augment human capabilities with things like automate repetitive tasks, generate ideas, and analyze data more efficiently,” said Christian Nightingale, Space Launch Delta 30 Digital Transformation Office digital culture lead. “NIPRGPT is designed to help you work smarter, not harder.”



NIPRGPT functions by processing and interpreting text data provided by the user. It has been trained on diverse text sources, enabling it to understand and produce coherent, human-like, and contextually relevant text. This can be useful for tasks such as composing emails, elevating the effectiveness of written works, and coding within a secure computing environment.



“Even for experienced developers, the constant evolution of programs means there is always a simpler, more efficient method of doing what you are trying to do, so you don’t have to keep up or risk falling behind,” said U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Gabriel Losey, Space Launch Delta 30 range management project engineer and supra coder. “NIPRGPT is a great tool to help me stay ahead and to guide my research.”



The NIPRGPT experiment gathers data and provides insights that will inform future policy, acquisition, and investment decisions. It will facilitate real-world testing, focusing on key metrics such as computational efficiency, resource utilization, and security compliance.



As development continues, this AI technology can provide Department of the Air Force leaders with the ability to make decisions more quickly and confidently at all levels and improve the efficiency of warfighters on the ground.



“AI cannot replace the critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and creativity of human beings, but NIPRGPT serves as a valuable asset in our modernization work, fostering innovation, efficiencies, and collaboration,” said Nightingale. “The bottom line, in order to elevate our position within the Great Power Competition, NIPRGPT is a momentous leap forward, and a new, exciting capability for all of our Guardians and Airman.”



Guardians, Airmen, government civilians, and CAC-holding contractors can register for NIPRGPT at https://niprgpt.mil/. User spaces are limited, but individuals may be put on a waitlist if slots are full.

