Setting Sails and Setting Standards

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2024) From May 29 to June 21, 2024, Midshipmen hailing from the U.S. Naval Academy and various Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) programs, embarked on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), for a Midshipman Summer Cruise to receive hands-on training in the fleet while having the opportunity to catch a glimpse into their futures as junior officers.

As aircraft filled with Midshipmen landed on the flight deck of Ronald Reagan, intrigue spread throughout the ship—leading to a warm welcome and positive first impression toward the budding leaders.

“My first impression was definitely the crew,” said Midshipman 1st Class Ryan Kincaid, an NROTC student at Virginia Tech University. “Everyone was rushing over to talk to us, asking where we are from and how the flight was. That’s definitely the style of leadership and command culture I want to enforce—being friendly, accommodating and welcoming to everyone.”

The next few weeks allowed the Midshipmen to live and work amongst the crew. They were tasked to shadow “running mates” or Sailors that provided hands-on experiences in the daily lives of the crew. One of the bigger evolutions that the midshipmen participated in was a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Their leadership skills were immediately put into practice in the pilot house while they led a mission-critical effort to resupply the ship.

“Buzzers were going off and things were flashing and I didn’t know what was happening,” said Midshipman 1st Class Elizabeth Maloney, a NROTC student at the University of Notre Dame. “Giving orders to the helm and having them repeat back was new. I felt like I was running the show and a lot of midshipmen usually don’t get to do that kind of thing.”

While some midshipmen led from the top, others had the opportunity to directly participate alongside Sailors in some of the most intense events during the RAS.

“I did line handling for the RAS and at one point I was at the front, holding the line.” said Midshipman 2nd Class Seneca Sowers, an NROTC student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. “It was pretty hard and exhausting, but it was cool to be in the forefront of everything that was happening.”

The Summer Cruise, while a controlled experience for the students, put midshipmen into leadership positions that could affect the integrity of Sailors and the ship. Working alongside officers and junior Sailors planted a seed into their minds about what it takes to be an effective leader in the Navy. Kincaid added that being a good leader meant that one’s actions should inspire others to be a master of their craft and to work the absolute hardest they can, otherwise their actions could lead to discipline or impact other parties.

“There’s a lot that can go wrong and it all comes down to one person,” said Kincaid. “I think you really have to stress the importance of what you’re doing and make [your Sailors] understand that what they are doing is important, and the lives they can impact if they don’t do things right.”

Sowers echoed Kincaid’s statement by saying that communication and understanding is what makes for the best qualities in a leader. When she discussed topics with the crew, she found that a common theme was a barrier of misunderstanding between officers and enlisted personnel.

“Once I become an officer and there is an issue, I want people to know that they can come to me right away,” said Sower. “I’m a human too. We’re all humans and we are all here to get the job done. So if there’s ever an issue, just come and talk to me.”

As Ronald Reagan approached the island of Guam for a port visit, the remaining time for the Midshipman Summer Cruise came to a close. The midshipmen were able to experience the day-to-day operations from running the reactor to serving food on the mess decks—all throughout Valiant Shield 2024, a biennial, and for the first time multinational, joint field training exercise focused on integration between U.S. and allied forces. The events and interactions with Sailors proved valuable to the midshipmen and instilled a sense of pride for their upcoming service.

“This carrier is doing amazing things every single day,” said Maloney. “I don’t think people realize it because they are doing it every day and it becomes normal, but it’s crazy the things that this ship can accomplish in a day. So this entire crew has a lot to be proud of and even if sometimes the days [are challenging], just remember that we’re doing really cool stuff and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

On June 22, 2024, Ronald Reagan steamed away following its successful Guam port visit. As some Sailors reminisced about their experiences there, the Midshipmen reflected on their time with the crew. In the wake of the carrier, a new generation of officers began to set sail on a journey of their own.

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, including USS Robert Smalls and the embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 and staff members of Destroyer Squadron 15, are forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

