USACE seeks public input to Albeni Falls Dam Project Master Plan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials invite the public to review and comment on the Albeni Falls Dam Project Master Plan.



USACE hosted Master Plan meetings June 24 in Priest River, Idaho, and June 25 in Ponderay, Idaho, for the public to learn what a Master Plan is, why it’s important, and provide feedback.



The scoping period will continue till July 31, 2024 for the public to submit ideas and comments regarding management of natural and recreational resources that should be included in the Master Plan.



The Master Plan does not address fish passage, lake level management, dam operations or the current spillway gate restrictions. Its focus is to guide future development and maintenance of recreation and wildlife management areas on USACE lands.



Comments can be submitted via email to: albenifalls.masterplan@usace.army.mil



For more details on the Master Plan, visit: https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Home/Master-Plans/Albeni-Falls-Dam-Master-Plan/

Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024