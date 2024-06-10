Albeni Falls Dam raises Lake Pend Oreille levels

As inflows steadily increase and snowpack gradually diminishes, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is adjusting operations in real-time and increasing rate of refill on Lake Pend Oreille.



The currently planned operation is to reach 2,060.0 feet around 9 June. USACE officials anticipate being at summer pool (2062.0 feet) around 23 June, although the exact date may be adjusted due to changing hydrologic conditions throughout the basin.



USACE is monitoring real-time weather, streamflow trends, and updating modeling predictions daily.



During its May 30 public meeting in Ponderay, Idaho, USACE officials indicated that the 2024 summer elevation band will be 2061.75 - 2062.25 feet, as measured at Hope, Idaho, in order to not exceed historic high-water elevations at the dam, as measured at the forebay.



Even with very low snowpack being recorded in the basin, there still is significant uncertainty in the inflow forecasts both in terms of total volume and timing (how fast the snow melts).



The Army Corps recognizes how important the recreation season is to the local community and is making every effort to reach summer pool as early and safely as possible.



Albeni Falls Dam continues to operate with spill gate restrictions.



To receive email notifications for Albeni Falls Dam outflow changes and near-term lake elevation projections, email uppercolumbiawm@usace.army.mil and request to be added.

