Equal employment opportunity manager to retire after over 37 years of service

Photo By Braden Simmons | Jeff Roets, incoming Equal Employment Opportunity Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Braden Simmons | Jeff Roets, incoming Equal Employment Opportunity Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, briefs district employees on workplace policies at the district headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., June 27, 2024. Roets will be leading the Equal Employment Opportunity Office after the retirement of Stephanie Coleman on June 28, 2024. Coleman is retiring after 37 years of service with USACE. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Stephanie Coleman, the manager of the Equal Employment Opportunity office, will be retiring on June 28 after over 37 years of service for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.



Coleman initially got her start in 1987 as a clerk typist in the Operations Division before eventually moving into the Equal Employment Opportunity office around 1994. She served as an EEO assistant and specialist before eventually being promoted to manager. All this experience she says prepared her for the last six years as EEO manager.



“The most rewarding part has been the trust that has been gained by employees and managers alike. As a neutral processing office, we're not on the side of managers -- we're not on the side of the employees, but everybody's our customer,” she said.



The Equal Employment Opportunity office aids in workplace practices and cultural awareness and it also serves as a place for employees to bring complaints of discrimination. However, Coleman has worked in her time to ensure that the office works in a proactive way, getting into the workforce, visiting projects and conducting training sessions, she said.



Coleman has also overseen several beneficial programs that have aided in fostering inclusion and building morale, which includes one of her favorites: the district’s annual holiday play.



“I have written the district's holiday plays and it's just been an opportunity for employees to come together and just show that family spirit that Nashville is known for,” she said. “I don't know any other district that does what we do in terms of celebrating the holidays.”



Jeff Roets took over as manager on June 17 and will look to build upon the legacy of Coleman and continue to aid and promote the office's mission going forward.



“My role is coming in and keeping the trust of everyone who walks through our doors, whether it's management, a complainant, or an employee with questions,” he said.



He is grateful for the work that Coleman has done in establishing a great foundation for the office and an understanding of its purpose among employees and managers.



“I am privileged with the opportunity to continue building on that structure,” he said. “My aim is to continue the level of service to the Corps that she trailblazed.”



He joins the Nashville District after years of service in previous EEO positions as well as ministry work and says that the skills from his experiences will aid him in this work and efforts within the office.



He encourages employees to reach out or stop by the office even if they don't have an EEO related question.



“If you’re not in the building, invite us out to where you’re located. We'd love to have a site visit just to get to know you to help us better appreciate your contribution to our District’s mission. I would love to get to know as many people in the district and hear about what you do,” Roets said.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is headquartered at the Estes Kefauver Federal Building in Nashville, Tennessee. The civilians and U.S. Army officers of the Nashville District serve the region, the Corps, and the nation by providing collaborative water resource engineering solutions, world class public infrastructure management, and environmental stewardship for the Cumberland-Tennessee River Systems.