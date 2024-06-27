173rd FW Resiliency Team introduces resource guide for Team Kingsley

The 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team has created a resource guide called the Kingsley Leaders’ Handbook for Team Kingsley members.



“This is a comprehensive resource guide to the Resiliency Operations Center, as well the other helping agencies,” said Lynn Bentz-Fontaine, 173rd FW Director of Psychological Health. “It includes information about prevention and intervention programs on the base.”



Though named the “Leaders’ Handbook”, Bentz-Fontaine wants to emphasize that this isn’t just for leadership and can be beneficial for every Airmen seeking resources.



“Although it was designed for leaders, especially commanders, the handbook can be used by anyone,” she said. “This will help with trust and transparency when members are in distress or seeking resources.”



The handbook can be accessed in multiple ways. It is located on the network shared drive at X:\ROC Leaders' and Commander's Handbook, as well as the AF connect app, and there are hard copies at many of the larger shops on the base.



“We, at the ROC, want to ensure the safety and mission-driven health of this Kingsley family,” said Bentz-Fontaine. “We are so honored to be able to serve you in our different capacities. “



The Resiliency Operations Center, known as the ROC, is located at Building 239. It is a diverse team which includes the Director of Psychological Health, Health Education Awareness Team, Military and Family Readiness, Chaplain, Human Resource Advisor, Military and Family Life Counseling, Equal Opportunity, Youth Outreach Coordinator, Yellow Ribbon Coordinator, Health and Nutrition Specialist, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response offices.



“At the ROC we strive to make sure that people know there is no wrong door or wrong question,” said Bentz-Fontaine. “If there is a need, the dedicated staff will make every effort to help all members. Change can be hard, accessing services should not.”



To reach the ROC team, call 541-880-2479.

