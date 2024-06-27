Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd FW Resiliency Team introduces resource guide for Team Kingsley

    173rd FW Resiliency Team introduces resource guide for Team Kingsley

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    The 173rd Fighter Wing Resiliency Team has created a resource guide called the Kingsley Leaders’ Handbook for Team Kingsley members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8505229
    VIRIN: 240628-Z-NV612-1001
    Resolution: 1428x1036
    Size: 131.89 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd FW Resiliency Team introduces resource guide for Team Kingsley, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    173rd FW Resiliency Team introduces resource guide for Team Kingsley

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    ROC
    Team Kingsley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT