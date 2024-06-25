Army General Recognized for Impact on DCSA Prevention, Assistance and Response Program at Fort Liberty

Courtesy Photo | Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) personnel – Andrea Bandmann,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) personnel – Andrea Bandmann, DCSA Prevention, Assistance and Response (PAR) Office chief, and Stephen Wright, DCSA PAR coordinator – present the DCSA director’s coin to Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, XVIII Airborne Corps deputy commanding general, during a ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., on May 30. Tuley was recognized at the event for his instrumental role in shaping the DCSA PAR program’s success. The DCSA PAR Team expressed their tremendous gratitude to Tuley for his support. The general’s farsighted vision was pivotal in the development of the PAR program and his unwavering commitment provided the team with the necessary resources to excel and innovate. Tuley also met with the James Shappell, DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) director, and Christian Sayre, DITMAC PAR chief. Additionally, he opened the door to countless meetings with commanders and first sergeants across the installation. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) recognized Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, deputy commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, for his instrumental role in shaping the DCSA Prevention, Assistance and Response (PAR) program’s success during a ceremony held at Fort Liberty, N.C.



Andrea Bandmann, DCSA PAR Fort Liberty Office chief, presented the DCSA director’s coin to Tuley, on May 30 for his impact on the PAR program during the early stages of its development at Fort Liberty.



The DCSA PAR team – established at Fort Liberty in August 2023 as a multidisciplinary effort to enhance the installation’s insider threat prevention program – aims to deter, detect and mitigate insider threats to DOD assets, personnel and information.



The PAR team received support from the commanding general of the installation, Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who enabled PAR coordinators to present PAR capabilities briefs to key decision-making bodies on the installation such as the two and three-star general officer steering committees and the Fort Liberty Counsel of Colonels.



Moreover, Donahue asked Tuley to support the PAR team’s forward progression on the installation. In response, Tuley went above and beyond to open doors for the PAR team and according to Bandmann, “we would not have been able to do what we have done without his support.”



Tuley also met with the James Shappell, DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) director, and Christian Sayre, DITMAC PAR chief. Additionally, he opened the door to countless meetings with commanders and first sergeants across the installation.



The DCSA PAR Team expressed their tremendous gratitude to Tuley for his support at the DCSA coin presentation ceremony, which marked the last Fort Liberty PAR Team meeting that Tuley would attend before accepting his next assignment as the Fort Moore commanding general.



The general’s farsighted vision was pivotal in the development of the PAR program and his unwavering commitment provided the team with the necessary resources to excel and innovate.



About 30 functional experts in attendance at the ceremony included representatives from the Army, Air Force and the FBI. The DCSA director’s coin is presented to anyone who provides significant and meaningful contributions to the mission of the DCSA.



The Fort Liberty PAR Team will continue its outreach efforts and begin working with the incoming deputy commanding general, Brig. Gen. John Cogbill.



DCSA PAR teams currently serve at 23 U.S. Military installations. The teams receive inquiries and facilitate holistic risk assessment to develop analysis and recommendations for commanders. The goals of the PAR program are to keep installations safe and mission ready. PAR coordinators provide prevention and early intervention to individuals presenting insider threat indicators and early warning signs of increased risk to national security information, facilities or personnel.



The establishment of the PAR program at Fort Liberty is part of DCSA’s efforts to align with requirements from the secretary of defense and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security to establish a centralized prevention, assistance and response capability.



The PAR program resides within DCSA’s DITMAC which provides the DOD enterprise a capability to identify, assess and mitigate risk from insiders; to oversee and manage unauthorized disclosures; and to integrate, manage, mature and professionalize insider threat capabilities.