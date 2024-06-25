Army General Recognized for Impact on DCSA Prevention, Assistance and Response Program at Fort Liberty

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) personnel – Andrea Bandmann, DCSA Prevention, Assistance and Response (PAR) Office chief, and Stephen Wright, DCSA PAR coordinator – present the DCSA director’s coin to Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, XVIII Airborne Corps deputy commanding general, during a ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., on May 30.



Tuley was recognized at the event for his instrumental role in shaping the DCSA PAR program’s success.



The DCSA PAR Team expressed their tremendous gratitude to Tuley for his support. The general’s farsighted vision was pivotal in the development of the PAR program and his unwavering commitment provided the team with the necessary resources to excel and innovate.



Tuley also met with the James Shappell, DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) director, and Christian Sayre, DITMAC PAR chief. Additionally, he opened the door to countless meetings with commanders and first sergeants across the installation. (DOD photo by Don Mollett, Fort Liberty PAR program representative)

