Fort Detrick Host Community Appreciation Event

On June 26, Col. Ned Marsh, Fort Detrick U.S. Army Garrison Commander, invited local leaders and elected officials to The ARC at Market Street in Frederick, Md. to come together one more time before he moves on to his next assignment in July.



He started the meeting by thanking all in attendance and encouraged participants to remain committed to the partnerships formed during his tenure.



“Partnerships, mutual aid agreements, and simply working together, has put Fort Detrick in the forefront of the Army thanks to all of you,” said Marsh.



Marsh also recognized the importance of having the support of our community and the State of Maryland.



“As I look across the room, each and every one of you contributes to the success of the installation, and this city, county, and state continues to embrace those who live or work on Fort Detrick, making the installation a valued part of the community and I thank you,” said Marsh.



The gathering aimed to foster collaboration, share insights, and collectively address pressing issues.



During the meeting, Col. Marsh highlighted the various initiatives and projects that have positively impacted the surrounding community and gave attendees a brief “State of the Installation” address.



Topics spanned across areas such as education, where he mentioned that local colleges now provide reduced tuition rates for our Active Duty, eliminating any out-of-pocket costs, and the exceptional education for our military children at a school district ranked in the top 10 in Maryland. He spoke about environmental conservation efforts and stewardship, mutual aid agreements, recruitment, and Soldiers transitioning out of the military into their civilian roles.



Showcasing these collaborative efforts emphasizes the importance of working together as a community to achieve shared goals. Col. Marsh encouraged the group to continue their support and “can-do” attitude in getting the job done.



One such proposed effort is the Maryland Purple Star School Program. Maryland's Purple Star Schools program was approved by the Maryland General Assembly in 2022. This prestigious recognition program honors schools that go above and beyond to support military-connected students and their families. Currently there are no Purple Star Schools in Frederick County, Md. Col. Marsh stated that this is an initiative he wishes could have been done while he was here, but he intends to pass the idea on to the incoming garrison commander to keep the ball rolling.



“This has been one of my favorite jobs. It’s not the job itself but the people I work with and the sincerity of this community. It’s been a pleasure and I honestly appreciate the hard work you all do each day and the support of the installation.

