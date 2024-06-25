1CAB and 1ACB Conduct Redeployment and Deployment Operations in Belgium

On June 24, 2024, the Koksijde Air Base in Koksijde, Belgium hosted a press event to welcome several media outlets to speak with leaders of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1CAB), 1st Air Cavalry Brigade (1ACB), the Belgian Airforce and government to learn how U.S. Army units work together during deployment and redeployment operations.



Leaders that visited the Koksijde Airbase included, Mr. Michael M. Adler, (U.S. Ambassador to Belgium) Belgian Lt. Gen. Fredrick Vansina, (Belgian Vice Chief of Defense) Lt. Gen. Vincent Descheemaeker, (Assistant Chief of Staff of Operations and Training of the Belgian Ministry of Defence) Belgian General-Major Geert De Decker, (Director of Operations and Training) Col. E.J. Dupont, (U.S. Senior Defense Official & Defense Attaché) and Col. Scott Adams (U.S Air Attaché).



Koksijde Air Base serves as the ISB (Intermediate Staging Base) for the 1CAB as they continue operations to send their aircraft, equipment, and vehicles to Fort Riley, Kansas. It also serves as the ISB for 1ACB, as they arrive from Fort. Cavazos, Texas and prepare to assume the mission of “assure and deter.”



“Location of the ISB is beneficial,” said Maj. Justin Martini, the 1CAB S3, operations officer. "The amount of space allows 2 units to conduct synchronized operations.”



During the press event, multiple media outlets and leaders such as the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, Mr. Michael M. Adler learned how 1ACB and 1CAB utilize the ISB for deployment and redeployment operations.





These operations are another way 1CAB increases interoperability with a NATO ally during their mission to “assure and deter.” “We [the United States] have a strong, valuable, and special relationship with Belgium,” said Ambassador Adler.



Martini says, “The ISB is a big part that helps us get our equipment back to the United States.”



The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade will assume the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade’s mission to “Assure and Deter” later this summer.

