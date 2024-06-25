Army & Air Force Exchange Service Strengthens Benefit with Telecom Investments

DALLAS – Whether providing internet/Wi-Fi access, erecting cell towers on military installations or bringing the newest technology to PXs and BXs, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is investing to keep Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families connected to the things and people they love.



“Staying connected no matter where you serve is a significant Quality of Life force multiplier,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “From staying in touch with family and friends to enjoying down time, the Exchange is all in to keep every member of our military community connected through reliable internet and mobile services.”



The Exchange has installed more than 30 cell towers and more than 200 small cells (mini cell sites that augment cellular service), boosting on-installation cellular and internet access. An additional 30 towers and 70 small cells are planned for 2024.



In store, the Exchange offers a variety of cell phone accessories such as cases, chargers, headphones and more, tax-free and at military-exclusive pricing. The Exchange activated 162,000 smartphones in 2023 and serves more than 400 new smartphone users each day.



Shoppers can also enjoy quality Wi-Fi access with military-specific internet plans, available at more than 70 installations, serving more than 140,000 subscribers daily. Subscription options offer a variety of speeds, plan lengths and access to more than one million hotspots worldwide.



Authorized Exchange shoppers also enjoy military-exclusive discounts on a wide range of internet and content streaming services such as AT&T, Spectrum, Cox, Dish, Disney+ and Hulu. The Disney+ benefit launched in late 2022 and welcomed more than 11,000 new subscribers through the Exchange benefit in 2023. More info on these services, plans, discounts and more can be found on the Exchange Marketplace here.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



