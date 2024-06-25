Army Vet facility provides care, strengthens partnerships at Port Hueneme Navy Base

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 26, 2024) NNS – Soldiers at U.S. Army Veterinary Treatment Facility Port Hueneme, a detachment of Veterinary Readiness Activity-San Diego, work to provide comprehensive public health support for veterinary services while strengthening interservice cooperation onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC).



Sgt. Jade Baxter, U.S. Army Animal Care Technician, from Merced, Calif, explained the U.S. Army is the only branch in the military to offer veterinary health services for all Department of Defense organizations and all pets living on base must be registered with the veterinary treatment facility.



“Our top priority is to provide care for Military Working Dogs (MWD) or government owned animals,” said Baxter. “We also care for privately owned animals on base, which supports our public service to the community and strengthens the interservice partnership with servicemembers.”



According to the Army, Veterinary Readiness Activity-San Diego provides support that stretches across multiple countries and Navy vessels, which includes protecting, promoting, and improving the health of privately-owned animals, MWDs, government owned dogs, and food health protection.



“We care for many types of animals,” added Baxter.



Cpl. Kelsea Trecek, U.S. Army Animal Care Technician, from New Orleans, agreed.



“One time I provided an exam for military goats,” said Trecek. “I’ve also performed an x-ray on an owl, and the Channel Islands foxes are probably the cutest and most unique animals I have ever provided care for.”



Trecek stated this is her first time working on a Navy installation.



“Ranks have different names, but the respect and comradery are the same,” said Trecek. “It’s a beneficial experience to connect and intermingle with all the different branches; I love meeting new animals and people.”



Located fifty-five miles north of Los Angeles, NBVC supports 110 tenant commands on its 3 installations, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and San Nicolas Island.



“We value our Army partners who are providing a critical service that helps the installations National Defense Strategy to care for our people and provide the best quality of life for our service members,” said Lt. Ross “Ralph” Holcomb, fleet liaison officer, NBVC. “And of course, keeping our MWD’s healthy is critical to our force protection mission.”



Baxter said she loves working with the MWD.



“I love having the unique privilege of caring for the MWD behind the scenes,” said Baxter. “Everyone sees a big tough dog, and of course they can be, but I’m lucky to see their cute and playful side.”



Another important service that military veterinary treatment facilities provide for service members with pets getting ready to be stationed overseas is providing the vaccines, testing, health certificates and paperwork required to bring pets to foreign countries.



“It’s so interesting how much some military pets have travelled,” Trecek said. “There are animals that have PCS’d more times than I have.”



The mission of Veterinary Readiness Activity-San Diego is to provide responsive and reliable Veterinary Services, comprising food protection, animal health, and veterinary public health in support of the joint force within the area of responsibility.



The Port Hueneme Veterinary Treatment Facility is open Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri from 0830 to 1500 and Thu from 0830 to noon. Appointments are available weekly.



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants.

