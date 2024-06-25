USACE workshop tackles environmental challenges of Cumberland River Basin

Photo By Michael Davis | Tim Dunn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy chief of operations, delivers opening...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | Tim Dunn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy chief of operations, delivers opening remarks at the USACE-hosted Sustainable Rivers Program workshop in Lebanon, Tenn., June 25, 2024. The two-day workshop, with participants from USACE, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Cumberland River Compact, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Geological Survey, and Tennessee Technological University, aims to develop and implement strategies that will ensure the long-term sustainability of the Cumberland River Basin. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, together with The Nature Conservancy, hosted a two-day Sustainable Rivers Program (SRP) workshop in Lebanon, Tenn., June 25-26, 2024, aimed at improving the sustainability of the Cumberland River Basin. Scientific experts and key stakeholders were invited to identify environmental opportunities to implement strategic changes for the region's aquatic ecosystem.



"The goal is to examine environmental opportunities across the Cumberland River Basin through potential operational changes at priority USACE facilities,” said Faye Valerio, a hydraulic engineer from the Nashville District Water Management section, and workshop coordinator. “The workshop aims to assess existing data, identify data gaps, and prioritize actions to enhance the basin's ecological conditions.”



A diverse group of organizations participated in the workshop, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Cumberland River Compact, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Geological Survey, and Tennessee Technological University.



The workshop featured seven presentations, with contributions from USACE, TWRA, TNC, and Tennessee Tech, as well as breakout sessions to brainstorm and identify opportunities. This collaborative approach underscores the multifaceted effort to address the Cumberland River Basin's environmental challenges.



The Sustainable Rivers Program, a partnership between USACE and TNC established in 2002, aims to enhance river health across the country by modifying infrastructure operations to protect ecosystems while maintaining project benefits.



"FY24 marks the first year for SRP support in the Cumberland River Basin," Valerio said, highlighting the program's expansion and its anticipated impact on the region.



Rob Bullard, director of freshwater programs at TNC, underscored the significance of the Cumberland River Basin, calling it "one of the highest water conservation priorities in the southeast." He praised the basin's rich biodiversity, particularly its diverse fish, crayfish, and mussel species, which make it a vital area for conservation efforts.



Bullard highlighted the collaborative and strategic nature of the workshop, stating, "This is a great model for bringing everyone together that really understands how these Corps projects work, what the species are, and what they need.” He emphasized the potential for small changes to yield significant benefits for both the aquatic ecosystem and the surrounding communities, which rely on the river for hydropower, recreation, and drinking water.



The SRP workshop represents a critical step toward enhancing the ecological health of the Cumberland River Basin. By bringing together experts and stakeholders, USACE and its partners aim to develop and implement strategies that will ensure the long-term sustainability of this vital waterway. The efforts and shared knowledge at this workshop promise to pave the way for significant environmental improvements and a healthier, more resilient river basin.



“From here, we will take the ideas and opportunities brought up in the workshop and compile a report identifying the actions we can take to make those environmental improvements,” said Ryan Wigner, a hydraulic engineer with the USACE Nashville District. “In a few months we will submit our proposals to the SRP and compete with other districts around the country for funding to move forward with some of the projects that were identified in this workshop.”



“We are hoping for success with our proposals, but no matter what happens, we know that this workshop is setting a very important foundation for future environmental improvements to the Cumberland River Basin,” Wigner added.



