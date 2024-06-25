CAG Highlights Innovation and Future Plans in Immersion Day

Photo By Amy Gregorski | Donovan Phillips, USMEPCOM Chief of Staff, provides opening remarks at a Data and...... read more read more Photo By Amy Gregorski | Donovan Phillips, USMEPCOM Chief of Staff, provides opening remarks at a Data and Analytics Immersion Day. The forum, organized by USMEPCOM's Command Advisory Group, allowed participants to engage in discussions on how the command is using data to enhance operations. see less | View Image Page

USMEPCOM’s Command Advisory Group (CAG) held a Data and Analytics Immersion Day, June 20. Throughout the day, subject matter experts presented a series of 10 topics on how the organization is using data to enhance operations.



“It is a forum for talking about where we are, and going, to meet challenges and grab opportunities,” said Army Lt. Col. Peter Nesbitt, CAG director. “The only way we’re going to move forward is as a team.”



With nearly 400,000 applicants processing through stations across the country, the Immersion Day serves to strengthen the cross-domain community and share awareness in the command’s progress.



“Our 66 processing stations across the country, that’s who we serve,” said Donovan Phillips, USMEPCOM Chief of Staff. “Doing that more effectively, with more transparency, that’s our goal.”



Personnel across the MEPS from all sections including medical, testing and processing joined the forum online and provided feedback and questions for presenters. Topics ranged from ongoing results of a prescreen pilot (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/466972/usmepcom-pilot-reengineers-medical-prescreens), the status of the AI Prescreen project (https://www.dvidshub.net/news/455131/usmepcom-invests-ai-aide-prescreen-process) and the development of a new applicant tracker.



The CAG team, along with J-6, are piloting the Applicant Journey Tracker at select MEPS and incorporating feedback. Once launched, the tracker will illustrate an applicant’s progression through the accession process, providing a visual timeline for all stakeholders. The data provided in the tracker will become a useful tool to see exactly where an applicant is in the pipeline and pinpoint any specific holdups to be addressed.



This summer’s iteration was the second Immersion Day organized by the CAG. Moving forward, they plan to hold it quarterly. All organizational levels are invited to immerse themselves in the day and participate in the discussions that will move the command forward.



“All USMEPCOM civilians, uniformed personnel and contractor teammates are invited,” said Nesbitt. “We are in service to the MEPS. If you have any comments on how we can do better, please send them to our team.”



To find more information on upcoming Immersion Days, or the CAG, visit the Command Advisory Group SPEAR page. Those interested in attending can participate online and engage with presenters through a provided link.