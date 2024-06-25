Africa Defense Chiefs, U.S. Slated to Meet Tomorrow in Botswana

Photo By Cpl. Mary Linniman | Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, gives his opening remarks...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mary Linniman | Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, gives his opening remarks during the African Chiefs of Defence Conference (ACHOD) 2024 in Gaborone, Botswana, June 25, 2024. The African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe Task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Linniman) see less | View Image Page

By C. TODD LOPEZ, DOD News Jun 24, 2024



The United States and Botswana will co-host the conference in the capital city Gaborone during the last week of June. The event brings together military leaders from across Africa to exchange knowledge, encourage partnerships and foster collaboration toward addressing shared security and stability challenges.



"[In] every country, there are layered threats ... especially across the Sahel," said Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command. "Every country has their different type challenges [and] drivers of instability. That's ... what's going to be tabled for discussions."



The U.S., Langley said, is known among African nations as an "enabler" that can be depended on to help partners achieve their own security goals — not just by working through the military services, but with other U.S. government agencies, as well.



"What we bring to the picture, that enduring solution, is a whole-of-government approach," Langley said. "We are a '3D' organization of diplomacy, defense and development. That's why in our headquarters we have [U.S. Agency for International Development], we have representatives of State Department, and we have the greater piece of the interagency. We know that that's the solution set for enduring-type solutions to all the levels of threats or layered threats that are resident here on the African continent."



African nations in the west, north and across the Sahel have approached the U.S. for discussions on how to achieve their own security goals, Langley said, because they know the "intrinsic value" the U.S. brings. One such nation, he said, is Libya.



"We're working through diplomatic means and also defense means with Libya," he said. "We'll have representation at this conference from both sides of the Libyan country. So, I say that [Libyan National Army] and [Government of National Unity] will be there. I met these representatives last year, and they know their clear end state; they want to get there, and they are asking America to engage with them so they can achieve those ends."



This is the first year the U.S. has co-hosted the conference with an African nation. It is also the first time the conference will take place in Africa.



At the same time the conference is underway, Langley said, the U.S. is on track to complete the orderly withdrawal from Niger it agreed to with Niger's government.



"We are on pace and on plan," he said. "There's a joint statement out between the U.S. government and Niger on us being able to complete the movement of equipment and personnel by 15 September."



The general said the U.S. is on target to get equipment and personnel out of Air Base 101, which is near the capital city of Niamey. It will conclude with the withdrawal from Air Base 201, in Agadez.



"Heavy equipment, rolling stock, is always the biggest thing that we're getting out of there," he said. "I'd say that we're right on pace, if not ahead of the pace."