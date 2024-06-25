Several F-22 Raptors assigned to the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Hawaii, arrived at Osan Air Base for a week of integration training with Seventh Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft June 24, 2024.



The F-22s, currently operating out of Kadena Air Base to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region, provide the opportunity for dissimilar training between 4th and 5th generation aircraft and test agile combat employment (ACE) capabilities on the Korean peninsula. ACE, which is the force packaging of aircraft and personnel in order to rapidly and successfully conduct operations in various strategic locations, presents layers of operational unpredictability to an adversary’s strategic decision making and remains a top training priority for 7th Air Force.



The F-22 is combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics which coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. It is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and defeat threats attempting to deny access to the U.S. military. The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft.



The F-22s arrival at Osan, coupled with previous F-22 operations out of Kunsan in May, validates the 7th AF’s ability to accept follow-on forces and support 5th generation aircraft. Partnering with regional allies for training like this increases the interoperability between fighter, heavy, and reconnaissance aircraft in the region, supporting 7th AF’s mission to defend the ROK-U.S. Alliance and demonstrating Pacific Air Forces’ commitment to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 04:23 Story ID: 474857 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF hosts F-22s for integration training with US, ROKAF, by Maj. Rachel Buitrago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.