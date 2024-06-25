Sailor in the Spotlight – RP2 Marcus Gary

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 26, 2024) – Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Marcus Gary, 26, from El Paso, Texas, joined the Navy in 2020 to travel the world, and arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in August 2022.



“Serving in the Navy represents an opportunity to support my family and country, while I develop as a person,” said Gary.



According to his leadership, Gary is a pivotal member of NAS Sigonella’s Religious Ministries Department (RMD). He assists in managing the chapel’s weekly religious offerings and is also the RMD’s supply petty officer, facilities manager, key custodian, fire warden and hazardous materials representative. He is the subject matter expert for all things buildings and grounds, and works side-by-side with Sigonella’s Public Works Department.



“Gary stands out in his quality of work and his inspirational character,” said Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Justin Warnick, assistant leading petty officer, RMD. “He also invests time in his fellow Sailors, by supporting command physical fitness as an Assistant Command Fitness Leader.”



As a Religious Program Specialist, Gary follows the ‘Four Core Competencies,’ which include: providing religious services assigned by the chaplain; facilitating for those religions without a chaplain present; caring for the unit through counseling and training; and advising commanders on all matters of morale, religion, morals and ethics.



“Religious Program Specialists constantly strive to deliver the highest quality chaplain support, whether ashore or afloat,” said Warnick.



Within Gary’s short time in the Navy, he has accomplished many goals. While stationed at 3D Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan, Gary completed the rigorous Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training and advanced to Petty Officer 2nd Class.



“Completing the Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training left me with a sense of pride and belief that I was capable of more,” said Gary.



Outside of work, Gary enjoys traveling, cooking, working out and playing basketball. Living in Sicily, he enjoys the European experience: the food, history and architecture. At work, he enjoys meeting new people and developing his leadership skills.



When asked about a favorite piece of advice, Gary states, “Marcus Aurelius valiantly says: ‘Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.’”



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.

