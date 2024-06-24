Wings of Friendship

Cheyenne, Wyoming - In the heart of Cheyenne, Wyoming, where the roots of community are strong, one program stands out as a beacon of belonging: the Adopt an Airman initiative, an endeavor meant to bolster social ties within the Wyoming Air National Guard.



Master Sgt. Jeremiah Land, alongside his wife Lisa Land, shared their journey of finding not just comrades but true friends through this remarkable program. For Lisa, the military isn't just a part of life — it's a deeply ingrained family tradition. With her husband boasting over 20 years of service and her children having also served or currently serving, Lisa's connection to the military community runs deep.



The Land family's involvement in the Adopt an Airman program began in 2022, fueled by a desire to give back and provide solace to those who serve. However, their journey was not without its challenges. Tragedy struck in January 2020 when their son was involved in a fatal car accident. The grief was overwhelming, and amidst the sorrow, the idea of joining the program was momentarily set aside.



Yet, the resilient spirit of the Land family prevailed. In 2022, Lisa decided it was time to embrace the program, honoring her son's memory by extending a hand of friendship to those in need. Matched with a young airman who would soon become an integral part of their family, Lisa discovered the profound impact their connection had on both sides.



Their adopted airman found solace and support in the warmth of the Land family, a beacon of hope in a dark time. Lisa's involvement didn't stop there; driven by her passion for the program, she joined the committee to help match airmen with host families, ensuring that no one seeking companionship would be left waiting.



What began with one airman soon blossomed into a bond with four, each welcomed into the Land family with open arms. Their home became a sanctuary for these young servicemen and women, a place of laughter, shared meals, and companionship. From holidays to BBQs, game nights to outdoor adventures, the Land family's calendar overflowed with shared experiences and cherished memories.



As Lisa reflects on the impact of the program, she recognizes its power to alleviate the fears and loneliness that often accompany military service, especially for those stationed far from home. With three of their adopted airmen facing deployment in the near future, the prospect of separation looms heavy. Yet, Lisa remains steadfast in her belief that their bond will endure, a testament to the enduring strength of the Adopt an Airman program.



Amidst the Land family's journey, another story intertwines, adding depth to the narrative of camaraderie and support within the Adopt an Airman program. It's the tale of Tech. Sgt. Nolan D. Fingers, a member of the Air National Guard, seeking a sense of belonging in a new community.



Tech. Sgt. Fingers arrived in Cheyenne in the summer of 2021, with no family ties in the area and as a fresh face in the unit. The experience echoed familiar sentiments of trying to find one's place and connect with like-minded individuals, akin to the transient nature of moving around for schooling.



Thanksgiving held a special significance for Tech. Sgt. Fingers, aligning closely with their values of good food, good friends, and good times. Having worked shift schedules for a decade, Tech. Sgt. Fingers and his spouse made it their personal mission to ensure that anyone they worked with had a place to go for Thanksgiving or, at the very least, had food to accompany shifts.



Scrolling through Facebook, Tech. Sgt. Fingers stumbled upon a call to "Adopt-an-Airman" for Thanksgiving, a perfect match with their own priorities. Volunteering to host an airman for the holiday not only fulfilled a need in the community but also introduced Tech. Sgt. Fingers to potential new friends in the area.



The first Thanksgiving hosting an airman was a resounding success, marked by an abundance of food and laughter. When the airman departed after the holiday, Tech. Sgt. Fingers was approached by the wing’s Adopt an Airman coordinator, who recognized the positive impact they had made.



Thus began Tech. Sgt. Fingers' journey into the program.



Since that inaugural Thanksgiving, Tech. Sgt. Fingers and his family have adopted an additional airman, integrating them into their lives beyond just the holiday season. Together, they partake in various activities, from attending basketball games to participating in Cheyenne Frontier Days and game nights. Their bond has extended even to personal milestones, such as the gender reveal for Tech. Sgt. Fingers' incoming daughter.

Tech. Sgt. Fingers' role in the Air National Guard provides a unique perspective and a source of mentorship for their adopted airmen. This dual role not only enhances Tech. Sgt. Fingers' leadership skills as an NCO and guardsman but also deepens the connections forged within the military community.



Reflecting on their experience, Tech. Sgt. Fingers acknowledges the challenges faced by new arrivals in a military base, especially during holidays or busy work periods. Through their participation in the Adopt an Airman program, Tech. Sgt. Fingers not only create lasting memories and relationships but also fortifies their ability to be a better NCO, guardsman, and human being.



In Wyoming, where the stars shine bright, the stories of the Fingers and Land family intertwine, illustrating the transformative power of compassion and community fostered by the Adopt an Airman program.

