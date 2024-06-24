Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Distinguished Career Comes to a Close: Leo Wynne Retires After 42 Years of Public Service

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Story by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has bid farewell to an exceptional member of its team as Leo Wynne retired after an impressive 42-year career in public service. Wynne's journey, which began in 1982 as a Seaman Apprentice, spans a remarkable 21-year active-duty military career followed by 18 years with NAVFAC Washington.

    In recognition of his outstanding contributions, NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Omarr Tobias presented Wynne with the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal. This prestigious award acknowledges Wynne's exceptional service and achievements throughout his tenure.

    As the Facility Support Contracts Division Director, Wynne demonstrated exemplary leadership and organizational skills. His efforts were instrumental in transforming the division and implementing crucial improvements across NAVFAC Washington.

    Reflecting on his career, Wynne shared his proudest moments. “I am most proud of being selected to Chief Petty Officer in 1995. And as a GS employee, it was being selected as NAVFAC Washington’s FSC director in 2020.” In that role, Wynne executed far beyond his immediate responsibilities, which included training and mentoring the next generation of NAVFAC professionals.

    When asked about his approach to leadership, Wynne emphasized the importance of communication: "Always answer and provide the Why. Tell your employees why they are doing each task and if it is done correctly and on time how it will benefit."

    Wynne’s diverse experiences, from Great Lakes boot camp to numerous deployments and various roles within NAVFAC Washington, have shaped his unique perspective. He credits his success to staying grounded and maintaining focus on training and understanding the requirements at each level of command. His legacy of leadership, mentorship and excellence will continue to inspire future generations of public servants.

    As he embarks on this new chapter of his life, Wynne plans to focus on his health, family and enjoying the outdoors. NAVFAC Washington extends its heartfelt gratitude to Wynne for his 42 years of dedicated service to our nation.

