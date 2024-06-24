Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Distinguished Career Comes to a Close: Leo Wynne Retires After 42 Years of Public Service [Image 3 of 4]

    A Distinguished Career Comes to a Close: Leo Wynne Retires After 42 Years of Public Service

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Omarr Tobias Presented Leo Wynne with the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:48
    Photo ID: 8496528
    VIRIN: 240620-N-AE927-9790
    Resolution: 3209x2309
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A Distinguished Career Comes to a Close: Leo Wynne Retires After 42 Years of Public Service [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineering
    Navy
    Construction
    Retirement
    NAVFAC Washington

