7th AF conducts aerial training with JASDF, enhancing combat capabilities

U.S. fighter aircraft from the 7th Air Force joined fighters from the Japan Air Self Defense Forces to conduct aerial training with U.S. bombers operating in the Indo-Pacific, June 20, 2024.



Four U.S. F-16s from the 36th Fighter Squadron, 51st Fighter Wing and two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighter aircraft from the 8th Air Wing, escorted two U.S. B-1B Lancers and conducted integration training in airspace over international waters between Korea and Japan.



The event provided invaluable aircrew and command and control training for both nations, further increasing the coordination and cooperation established during previous multilateral events across the Pacific region. The majority of 7th AF aerial training is conducted on the Korean Peninsula, but some annual training requirements allow aircrew to perfect their ability to fly in multi-national airspaces to prepare to meet any threat or challenge.



“Multi-lateral training with our allies and partners, using challenging scenarios, allows us to rehearse air operations in a simulated environment to build readiness.” said Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, 7th AF commander.



“We must do this type of training as often as possible to develop the ability to fight together if deterrence fails,” said Iverson.



The 7th Air Force remains committed to peace and prosperity in the region to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

