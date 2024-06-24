Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Advisor

Photo By Marisa Conner | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Martinez has joined the Army & Air Force Exchange...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Martinez has joined the Army & Air Force Exchange Service as the senior enlisted advisor. Martinez is the liaison between Exchange leadership and service members, retirees and Veterans. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2HZ. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Department of Defense’s largest military exchange has a new Senior Enlisted Advisor as Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Martinez assumes the position charged with serving as the liaison between the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and active-duty service members; National Guard members; Reservists; family members; retirees; and Veterans.



Martinez, who has served in the Air Force for 26 years, comes to the Exchange from his most recent assignment as the Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Joint Communications Support Element at MacDill Air Force Base. Martinez has spent most of his military career in the communications field, deploying to Kuwait as part of Operation SOUTHERN WATCH and Saudi Arabia during Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.



As the Exchange’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, Martinez will visit installations worldwide to ensure the organization is fully aligned with leadership and authorized shoppers.



“From growing up as an Army brat through my time in service, everywhere I’ve been, there’s been an Exchange, to include my deployments,” Martinez said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of an Exchange team that’s so passionate—from senior leadership on down—about taking care of military communities.”



Military service runs in Martinez’s family. His father, an Army combat medic, served 20 years. His grandfather served 22 years in the Army and spent another 20 years as an JROTC instructor.



He steps into his current role following the retirement of Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, who served as Exchange senior enlisted advisor since 2020 and retired from active duty with 26 years of service.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



