NAVEUR Logisticians mark a milestone in the north

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 24, 2024) – One of the challenges of keeping U.S. naval forces on station and on mission throughout a vast expanse, from the High North to the southern tip of Africa, involves keeping these units and personnel fed, fueled, and fit to fight.



No one knows these challenges better than the logisticians assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF)’s Readiness and Logistics (N4) Directorate. Tasked with providing fuel, stores, and parts to deployed units throughout the theater, the N4 team recently facilitated the first commercial transfer of JP-5 fuel to a U.S. navy ship, when Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) took on the fuel during a port visit to Skagen, Denmark, June 12-13.



“From the fleet sustainment perspective, operating in the Baltic and High North presents its own set of challenges. Of these challenges, fuel, especially JP-5, has proven to be exceptionally difficult source due to the high demand and low density of Combat Logistics Force assets,” said Rear Adm. David E. Ludwa, Reserve Director, Logistics, Ordnance and Engineering (N4) at NAVEUR-NAVAF/U.S. Sixth Fleet. “Challenge accepted! After extensive due diligence and coordination with NATO partners, N4 championed an initiative to add commercially available JP-5 to the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy SEA Card contract. In addition to working with DLA-E, the success of this effort required close collaboration with the Naval Petroleum Office and NAVAIR. This collaboration was absolutely critical in allowing Wasp to become the first U.S. naval vessel to successfully load commercially available JP-5.”



Lt. Cmdr. Greg Sceviour, NAVEUR-NAVAF Force Fuels officer, spearheaded the planning from the NAVEUR-NAVAF perspective. He outlined some of the details of JP-5 and how he and his colleagues executed this evolution.



“JP-5 is a high-flash point fuel used aboard U.S. and NATO naval vessels to refuel shipboard aircraft. Normally, JP-5 is only available via DFSP (ashore or afloat) or by military fuel exchange from a supporting host nation. Due to the fact that most NATO Allies in the Baltic and High North only use small quantities of JP-5, if at all, the Host Nation option is generally not available,” Sceviour said. “With this in mind, our team, in conjunction with DLA Energy, identified a commercial supplier of JP-5 in Denmark and then drove an initiative to add this fuel to the SEA Card program and facilitate the transfer of fuel. After the contract was awarded on the afternoon of June 10, it was delivered to Wasp only two days later.”



In addition to the historic refueling evolution, Wasp’s port visit to Skagen also marked other firsts, as the stop was Wasp’s first since departing on a scheduled deployment earlier this month. It is also the first port visit by a U.S. warship to Skagen. After departing Skagen, Wasp joined exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region.



By facilitating the onload of commercial JP-5, the NAVEUR and Wasp Supply teams tested and enhanced the flexibility and capability of the Navy supply system. Doing so in a unique location on the northern tip of Denmark near the Baltic Sea further demonstrates the value of initiatives like this.



The planners and staff at NAVEUR-NAVAF and U.S. Sixth Fleet know the challenges and opportunities of operating forward in an incredibly busy region of the world. By pushing the envelope on refueling and sustaining ships and units in port and at sea, these service members ensure the U.S. Navy is able to meet any mission. Whether that mission takes them above the Arctic Circle or around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa, there will likely be a Fleet Fuels officer looking for new ways to keep the Fleet in the Fight.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

