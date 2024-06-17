Kim Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Seth Kim graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Seth Kim graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 20, 2024 see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Seth Kim graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 20, 2024.



Kim, from Greenwich, Connecticut, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including his family’s heritage.



“There’s a tradition in my family of military service,” said Kim. “My maternal grandfather was born in the Philippines and earned his U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Navy, and my paternal grandfather served during the Korean War. My father, sister, and brother all attended West Point, so I guess you could say this is a rite of passage for me. I knew from a young age that I wanted to follow in my family’s footsteps and dedicate myself in the same way. I see this as an opportunity to push myself and become the best person I can be.”



Kim, 24, graduated from St. Luke’s High School where he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams and played alto saxophone for the school’s concert and jazz band. Following high school, he attended the University of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Kim is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

The award, according to Kim, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Before I left for boot camp, I sat down with my family to set goals for myself. One of those goals was to be an honor graduate. From the time I arrived here, I aspired to be the best recruit I could be each and every day, no matter what. When I found out I’d won the MEA, it was very humbling, but also very empowering. I know now that what I accomplish in my career is up to me. My mindset and how hard I’m willing to work will determine where I end up. I’ll definitely use this as motivation for the future.”



Kim’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (ABH1) Michael Scherer, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class (EM1) Anthony Douglas and Musician 1st Class (MU1) Daniel Weber, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“ABH1 Scherer had the perfect balance of professionalism and lightheartedness,” he said. “His leadership style was unique and one that I wanted to try to emulate. He has such a commanding presence that demands respect, but at the same time, he was able to lighten our spirits with his humor when it was needed. It’s true that when someone wasn’t living up to his standards, he could be very hard on them. Of course there was a reason for this, and his passion for the job made it clear that he only pushed us because he wanted to see us improve as Sailors and as men. He is the perfect example of what good leadership in the Navy should look like.”



Additionally, Kim said his fellow recruits helped push him to success.



“My shipmates motivated me so much each day,” said Kim. “There are a lot of other recruits in my division that have similar aspirations, and we were able to pick each other up when one of us wasn’t having a good day. Having other recruits who were so squared away helped me to be the best version of myself.”



Kim said that while there were a number of challenges, the lack of contact with his family was his most difficult hurdle to overcome.



“I’m very close with my family and friends,” he said. “Not being able to talk to them when I needed advice was a major adjustment. When you’re used to having a smartphone and access to the internet and then suddenly you don’t, it can be frustrating. Fortunately, I was able to turn that frustration into extra motivation. I spent every waking moment focused on my training and kept it in the back of my mind that my family would be waiting for me when I graduated. While being deprived of my family, friends, and entertainment was difficult, it really did help me devote 100 percent of my energy to becoming a Sailor.”



After graduation, Kim will attend “A” School for additional training in San Diego, California.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.