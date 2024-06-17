Seaman Seth Kim graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 20, 2024
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8493757
|VIRIN:
|240624-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|851x1280
|Size:
|362.85 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kim Earns Military Excellence Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kim Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT