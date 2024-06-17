Wrestling with Challenges: An Airman’s Resilient Journey

Tech. Sgt. JD Culp's journey in the Air Force is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and unwavering passion. He started his Air Force career as an active duty aircraft avionics specialist at Whiteman Air Force Base. He eventually learned about the Missouri Air National Guard in St Joseph through his father-in-law, Senior Master Sgt. Brent Robles. After seven years of active duty, he transferred to the 139th Communications Flight due to his desire to pursue a communications-related role, a field he was studying at the University of Central Missouri. He is currently the infrastructure non-commissioned officer in charge.



Leveraging his Missouri National Guard tuition assistance, Culp is double majoring in Computer Information Systems and Economics, with minors in Big Data and Analytics. His academic pursuits are matched by a deep passion for wrestling. Having wrestled varsity for four years in high school, Culp continued to compete, joining both the Air Force wrestling team during active duty and the University of Central Missouri's team after transferring to the Guard.



While on active duty in 2018, Culp faced a formidable challenge when he was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



"I had a giant lump in my neck, and I had it somewhere in my tonsils," he recalls. Diagnosed in March, he began chemotherapy in April, and six months later, he emerged victorious against the disease.



"I was lucky to have my family and my support system around me, as well as all of my unit at that time supporting me," Culp shares.



He said the hardest part was breaking the news to his family, especially since his grandmother had passed away from cancer. The solidarity of his Air Force friends, who shaved their heads in support, and the unwavering support of his girlfriend, now his wife, provided him with the strength to overcome his battle with cancer.



Culp took his first overseas trip when he traveled with the 139th to Yokota Air Base, Japan. During the two-week training, he assisted the active duty communications unit with DBIDS (Defense Biometric Identification System) which is a security system that uses fingerprints and photos to control who can enter and leave military bases.



He also provided training on STIG Manager which is a tool used to manage and implement security policies and guidelines on Air Force computers. He gave active duty Airmen a tour of the system, explaining its functions and displays, and teaching them about its ease of access and continuity for use.



Culp's story is one of dedication, both to his country and to his personal passions, and a reminder of the power of community and resilience in the face of life's greatest challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 Story ID: 474631 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Wrestling with Challenges: An Airman's Resilient Journey, by Michael Crane