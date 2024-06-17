Tech. Sgt. J.D. Culp, an infrastructure non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 139th Communications Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2024. Culp performed his annual training at Yokota working with the active duty communications unit. He is a cancer survivor and student at the University of Central Missouri where he is on the wrestling team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
Wrestling with Challenges: An Airman’s Resilient Journey
