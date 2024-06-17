Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wrestling with Challenges: An Airman’s Resilient Journey

    Wrestling with Challenges: An Airman's Resilient Journey

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. J.D. Culp, an infrastructure non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 139th Communications Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2024. Culp performed his annual training at Yokota working with the active duty communications unit. He is a cancer survivor and student at the University of Central Missouri where he is on the wrestling team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 21:19
    VIRIN: 240612-Z-SP486-1303
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Wrestling with Challenges: An Airman&rsquo;s Resilient Journey

    TAGS

    Yokota
    spotlight
    139aw

