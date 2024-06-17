Updated release plans for Gavins Point and Fort Randall dams

Due to continued rainfall and forecast inflows into the Gavins Point reservoir from the Niobrara River, and other tributaries, releases from Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams will be changing.



Releases from Fort Randall have already been decreased as low as they can be and will have some periods of zero release.



Current releases from Gavins Point are 24,000 cubic feet per second and will remain at that rate until Sunday, June 23. Inflows into Gavins Point are about 35,000 cfs and expected to increase significantly over the next few days.



“The peak inflows will reach Gavins Point reservoir later than originally forecast,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri Basin Water Management Division.



“Inflows from the Niobrara River are still higher than the current Gavins Point releases, which will result in increased pool elevations on Lewis and Clark Lake, but by holding releases at 24,000 cfs today, we will have more flexibility to manage releases as the inflows peak later in the week,” said Remus.



The current pool elevation at Gavins Point is 1208.38 feet.



“We continue to monitor inflows and will reduce releases, as we can without impacting safe operation of the Gavins Point project,” added Remus.



Information on reservoir levels, releases and river stages can be found at the Missouri River Water Management Web App: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/MRWMApp/.

