JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Joint Base Andrews hosted the 2024 Small Business Summit, providing small business owners an opportunity to network with peers and connect with contracting officials, Air Force mission partners and business organizations from across the National Capital Region, June 13.



Attendees at the summit listened to presentations, shared notes and contacts, and socialized. Small business owners and vendors learned about contracting information and future projects at Andrews for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.



U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, welcomed and thanked attendees during the opening remarks.



"Your presence reaffirms the importance of our collective mission and the unbreakable bond of our one community,” Randolph said. “I look forward to our continued collaboration, continued strengthening of our small business community and to support service members and their families."



Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller added, "Small businesses are the heart of our economy. You all create jobs, drive innovation, support communities and contribute to the economic resilience."



The summit also featured speakers from the 316th Contracting Squadron, 11th Contracting Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C., DC APEX Accelerator and the National Contract Management Association.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:34 Story ID: 474556 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Hometown: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews hosts 2024 Small Business Summit, by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.