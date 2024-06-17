Reservoir release changes at Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams

Excessive rainfall in eastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, and northwestern Iowa, has led to increased runoff downstream of Gavins Point Dam.



"In response to the rainfall, which has exceeded 600% of normal over the past 24 hours, we will lower releases today at Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams," said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.



The lower releases will begin today, and will continue through June 23. Because of the lower releases, the pool elevation at Gavins Point Dam will increase about 2 feet. The elevation as of midnight, June 21, was 1207.1 feet.



ourly elevation readings are available here: https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/programs/data/GAPT



The National Weather Service is forecasting runoff throughout the James, Vermillion and Big Sioux River basins to push the Missouri River at Sioux City, Iowa above flood stage.



"While the decreased releases are expected to bring lower downstream river stages, they cannot offset all the flooding in the Sioux City area," said Remus.



The National Weather Service flood outlook map is available at https://water.noaa.gov/



Many of these National Weather Service weather products are available on our Missouri Basin Snapshot here: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Current-Conditions/Basin-Update/.

