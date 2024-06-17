Local medical students get hands on military medical training

Photo By Julie Lucas | 240613-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 13, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class...... read more read more Photo By Julie Lucas | 240613-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 13, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anthony Ochoa explains functions of Naval Branch Heath Clinic Jacksonville to Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring students. Twelve high school students from Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts participated in the hospital’s S2M2 summer internship. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Lucas, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ Naval Hospital Jacksonville hosted its annual Science, Service, Medicine and Mentoring (S2M2) internship at the hospital June 10-14 with 12 high school students from the Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts.



“This is a tremendous opportunity to have already gifted young people that have an interest (in a medical career).,” said Capt. Craig Malloy, NH Jacksonville commanding officer. “It was clear in speaking to all of them; they wanted to be here, they were looking for opportunities, and they really enjoyed being part of the hospital for the week - and not just walking around the hospital.”



The goal of NH Jacksonville’s S2M2 program is to nurture high school students’ commitment to science and medicine in a welcoming and intellectually stimulating environment. The S2M2 partnership with Darnell-Cookman complements the school’s focus on equipping high-performing students with the skills to pursue advanced medical degrees.



“If you're not sure what you want to do in the future, I would recommend coming here to explore different careers, and you can broaden your horizons,” said Carly Sheppard, a rising 11th grader. “You might discover a career path you never thought of, like joining the military.”





In addition to clinical rotations through the operating suites, outpatient clinics, and inpatient units, students participated in hospital corpsman skills training and Tactical Combat Casualty Care’s (TCCC) obstacle course. They witnessed how Navy first responders conduct combat trauma care. Students also observed field medical necessities such as inserting IVs, and performed orthopedic procedures on artificial bone and joints.



“The response we received from the students following the TCCC was overwhelming,” said S2M2 Staff Education and Training Lead Petty Officer HM1 Jose Rangel. “One student wrote on their end of course evaluation they wish it was a whole day or weeklong, which is phenomenal.”



S2M2 was developed in 2004 by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and launched in 2010 at NH Jacksonville. It includes two activities each academic year: a kick-off event in the fall at Darnell-Cookman for about 100 students, and a week-long immersion program the next summer at NH Jacksonville for a select group. To date, the hospital has hosted nearly 100 Darnell-Cookman students at its summer internship and looks forward to working with future students.



“The importance of the S2M2 program with the hospital and the high school gives the students the opportunity to see what Navy medicine is about. (The program) gives the ins and the outs and every aspect we have to offer in the medical field,” said Rangel.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s priority, since its founding in 1941, is to heal the nation’s heroes and their families. The command is the Navy’s third largest medical treatment facility, comprised of a hospital and five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. Of its patient population (175,000 active and retired sailors, soldiers, Marines, airmen, guardsmen, and their families), about 54,000 are enrolled with a primary care manager and Medical Home Port team at one of its facilities. To find out more visit the command webpage at jacksonville.tricare.mil.