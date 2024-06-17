Future USS Iowa holds change-of-command ceremony

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Matthew Powell turned over command of the future nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Iowa (SSN 797) to Cmdr. Gregory Coy in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Friday, June 21, at Fort Trumbull in New London, Connecticut.



Capt. Jason Grizzle, commodore of the pre-commissioning unit’s (PCU) parent Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, presided over the ceremony stating, “the task of turning a ‘PCU’ into a ‘USS’ is no easy feat.”



“Cmdr. Powell has kept construction on task and instilled the warfighting knowledge required for his relief to take this fine warship into the fight,” said Grizzle.



“Cmdr. Coy is inheriting a fine ship, a fine crew, and a fine state full of supportive Hawkeyes,” Grizzle added. “As Commodore, I am proud to have witnessed Cmdr. Powell’s leadership and I welcome Cmdr. Coy to the team.”



Powell, a Conyers, Georgia native and 2003 graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, took command of Iowa in February 2022. Powell praised the crew for transitioning Iowa from the shipyard into the water for sea trials, calling his tour “the highlight of my career leading the fine men and women of the future USS Iowa."



"The past few years have been ones of incredible transformation,” Powell said. “Through the teamwork of these sailors and the talented shipbuilders at Electric Boat, we transformed a million individual components and dozens of individual sailors into an exquisite submarine manned by a battle-ready crew. Iowa is a testament to their hard work, their determination, and to the proud citizens of Iowa, who have entrusted us to represent them for the next few decades."



"It's a bittersweet moment for me," Powell added. "But I know this crew's accomplishments and professionalism have set up Cmdr. Coy for success as they prepare to take Iowa from the shipyard to the Fleet."



Powell’s next tour will be at the Office of Legislative Affairs in Washington D.C to serve as a legislative fellow. His previous submarine tours include USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740), USS Norfolk (SSN 714), and USS Virginia (SSN 774).



Coy briefly spoke during the ceremony, praising Powell for “taking this amazing crew from working in a building with only pieces of a submarine to being an in-service warship, ready to go to sea.”



“I am honored and humbled to be your commanding officer,” Coy said to his new crew. “Words cannot express how excited I am to take our ship to sea for the first time.



Coy, a Walnutport, Pennsylvania native and 2006 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, previously served aboard the submarines USS Bremerton (SSN 698), USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), USS Hartford (SSN 768), and USS San Juan (SSN 751).



Capt. Matthew Stafford, Submarine Force chief of staff and guest speaker, praised Powell, Coy, and crew stating “when CO’s and crews wonder and talk about a ship’s beginning – that is right here – that is right now.”



“This ship and crew represent our best in training and technology and the sailors who breathe life into this hull have done their duty to ensure she is one of the most formidable warships on any waterfront,” Stafford said. “Iowa is the next generation of apex predators.”



Iowa will be the fourth U.S. Navy ship named for the state of Iowa with the most recent BB-61 (1943-1990) seeing action in World War II, Korean War, and Gulf War. The submarine will have a crew of more than 130 personnel, and will be more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise.

