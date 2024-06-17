1st Munitions Squadron gunning for top spot

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron competed in the Air Force Combat Operation Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 5, 2024.



The AFCOCOMP is an annual competition within the munitions community that allows munitions systems specialists to showcase their skills and compete against different units from across the Air Force. To determine which team will represent Air Combat Command, four bases including: JBLE, Mountain Home Air Force Base (AFB), Hill AFB and Seymour Johnson AFB all competed for the win.



“We qualified at the major command level and secured Langley’s first ACC win with zero safety and technical errors,” said Master Sgt. Kylle, 1st MUNS AFCOCOMP team lead.



AFCOCOMP featured four-timed events designed to ignite the warfighter imperative by honing the unit’s skills and testing each team's readiness. The events tested their ability to quickly and safely build a munitions assembly conveyor, a guided bomb unit, a small diameter bomb load and an aircraft pallet build for joint direct attack munition tail kits.



“We came together as a team and improved our effectiveness of building AMMO, " said Airman 1st Class Antonio, 1st Munitions Squadron. “Our initial goal was to improve quality with the personnel that we have. This competition made us all better Airmen overall, which made us better at our jobs while supporting the mission and the needs of the Air Force.”



Supporting the missions is a key priority for 1 MUNS and they place emphasis on three keywords that guide their goals.



“Our unit's goals at the 1st MUNS are people, product and purpose and this competition met all those goals,” said Kylle. “For people, trained and built our Airmen up and shifted them towards a wartime mindset. For product, produced a good product with zero safety or technical discrepancies. Finally, our victory gave our unit pride and purpose.”



With a win under their belt, the team gears up to head to Beale AFB, California and compete against the other MAJCOMS in hopes of securing bragging rights and the Sierra Trophy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US