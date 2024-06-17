ALCOM Airman found deceased in off-base plane crash

More information has been released regarding the Alaskan Command Airman killed during a civilian aircraft accident on June 18, 2024.



The U.S. Air Force can confirm that U.S. Air Force Col. Mark “Tyson” Sletten, died during an off-base crash on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.



“The news has been devastating for all of us here at Alaskan Command and the loss of Tyson is being felt throughout our community,” said Lt. Gen. David Nahom, Commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force. “Right now, our priority is taking care of his family and our teammates that were close to Tyson.”



The bodies were recovered and transported on June 20, 2024, by the Alaska Army National Guard, Alaska Air National Guard personnel and professional volunteers from the Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team to Crescent Lake.



Alaskan Command will provide additional details when they are available. You can contact Alaskan Command Public Affairs at 907-552-2341 or email v3alcom.pa@us.af.mil.

