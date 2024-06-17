JPEO A&A’s Smith focuses on partnerships, helping others

Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith doesn’t hide what she’s passionate about.



The Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments & Ammunition is all about people.



A brief encounter with Smith reveals that fact. She’s an active listener who displays compassion and empathy. Smith also expresses her thoughts clearly, is supportive, a positive influence, and is service oriented.



“My passion is to help others no matter where I sit and no matter where I go,” said Smith on a recent stop at the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois.



While she’s only held her current position for almost a year, Smith has already made an impact.



For JPEO A&A, Smith leads executive initiatives aimed at developing and acquiring cutting-edge munitions to enhance the combat effectiveness of the joint Warfighter. Additionally, she provides oversight for the life-cycle management and maintenance of Army weapon systems and equipment, spanning from research and development to testing, procurement, logistics, deployment, and disposal.



Smith understands JMC’s mission, and she is as an advocate for the command. From January 2009 through December 2010, she served as the Chief of the Ammunition Management Career Program for the Defense Ammunition Center in McAlester, Oklahoma. She spent seven months in Afghanistan, where she was a senior command representative for JMC.



“Coming back to JMC is almost like a homecoming,” Smith said. “The individuals in this organization have made me who I am.”



JMC provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life cycle management to an expeditionary global force from 17 ammo plants, arsenals, and depots across the spectrum of conflict in support of the Joint Force.



JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to frontline units.



“We are here to help each other,” said Smith on April 24 during JMC’s Pre-Command Orientation for its incoming commanders. “Be a part of the conversations with procurement managers. Be upfront about your capabilities. Know who your audience is, know who your strategic partners are, and engage with them directly and often.



“We have to make sure the Organic Industrial Base lanes stay warm.”



Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, expressed the same type of sentiments as Smith.



“It’s all about relationships and partnerships,” he said. “We can’t do what we need to do by ourselves. We must communicate our capabilities and the cost of doing the work.”



Anderson and Smith are working diligently to strengthen the partnership between their respective organizations. JMC and JPEO A&A plan to collaborate even more closely to ensure the readiness and the effectiveness of military forces. This partnership is vital in maintaining a robust and resilient supply chain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:47 Story ID: 474464 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPEO A&A’s Smith focuses on partnerships, helping others, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.