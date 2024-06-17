Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPEO A&A’s Smith focuses on partnerships, helping others

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Dr. Theresa “Tré” Smith, the Deputy Joint Program Executive Officer for Armaments & Ammunition, leads executive initiatives aimed at developing and acquiring cutting-edge munitions to enhance the combat effectiveness of the Joint Warfighter

