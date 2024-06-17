Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Celebrates Juneteenth

    Nimitz Celebrates Juneteenth

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Cameron Lee-Jones, left, from, Lake

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon, Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter McHaddad and Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Meyer

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    BREMERTON, Wash. — The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) celebrated Juneteenth in Puget Sound Naval Shipyard June 19, 2024. A ceremony was held with crew in attendance to commemorate our nation’s second Independence Day.

    Juneteenth celebrates the day that the last state in America finally recognized the abolition of slavery, on June 19, 1865; it was instituted as a federal holiday on June 15, 2021 after the Senate unanimously passed the Juneteenth Nation Independence Day Act.

    “This is a very important day for our country and our Sailors,” said Capt. Douglas Graber, USS Nimitz commanding officer. “By championing justice and human rights our country grew a Navy that leverages our Nation’s best talent, wherever talent resides. Neither our nation nor our great Navy would be what it is today without the passionate contributions, hard work, and dedication of our African American citizens and shipmates. We are proud to be a country that recognizes the deep meaning of such a significant event in American history.”

