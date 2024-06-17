Nimitz Celebrates Juneteenth

BREMERTON, Wash. — The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) celebrated Juneteenth in Puget Sound Naval Shipyard June 19, 2024. A ceremony was held with crew in attendance to commemorate our nation’s second Independence Day.



Juneteenth celebrates the day that the last state in America finally recognized the abolition of slavery, on June 19, 1865; it was instituted as a federal holiday on June 15, 2021 after the Senate unanimously passed the Juneteenth Nation Independence Day Act.



“This is a very important day for our country and our Sailors,” said Capt. Douglas Graber, USS Nimitz commanding officer. “By championing justice and human rights our country grew a Navy that leverages our Nation’s best talent, wherever talent resides. Neither our nation nor our great Navy would be what it is today without the passionate contributions, hard work, and dedication of our African American citizens and shipmates. We are proud to be a country that recognizes the deep meaning of such a significant event in American history.”



For more information please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

