374th FSS recognized for exceptional achievements during 2023, 2024

The 374th Force Support Squadron has been recognized with a multitude of Air Force-level awards spanning from 2022 to 2024.



The 374th FSS took home the 2024 Air Force John L. Hennessy Award for Food Service Excellence, the 2023 Air Force A1 Award for Military and Family Readiness Flight, and a multitude of individual awards at the Air Force level.



The Hennessy Award is an annual recognition given to the best dining facility in the Air Force and earned by the Samurai Cafe Dining Facility for 2024, marking the first time in the award's 69-year history that a squadron has achieved this distinction four times consecutively.



"I've been in for seven years and as my fourth duty station, and I can honestly say this is the greatest dining facility I've ever worked at,” said Staff Sgt. Damian Hernandez-Ramirez, 374th FSS food service supervisor. “Being in Japan, especially at Yokota, we all really buy into the 'one team, one fight' samurai mindset: giving it all you've got. The excellence in all we do is what sets this team apart from others.”



The 374th FSS is a unique squadron of dedicated members who work hard to manage and execute the mission. It offers a range of services and caters not only to Airmen and their families, but also extends support to retirees and Department of Defense civilians. From military and family readiness centers, fitness centers, dining facilities, lodging, and more, FSS ensures Airmen are equipped to fulfill their missions effectively.



Following the successes of the Samurai Cafe Dining Facility, the 374th FSS Military and Family Readiness Center distinguished itself with the 2023 A1 award for best M&FRC flight due to its wide range of support services.



Through financial workshops, career planning, spouse support programs, transition assistance programs, and cultural courses, the 374th FSS M&FRC plays a vital role in promoting the overall welfare and readiness of our community.



“We care about other human beings; we care about their livelihoods, what matters to them, and we care about each other,” said Lt. Col. Jordan Hayes, the 374th FSS commander. “It’s the attitude that this squadron has brought that has resulted in these awards.”





2022-2024 Air Force level award winners listed below:

Air Force A1 Awards, 2022

Force Support Company Grade Officer of the Year – Capt. Marshé M. Greene

2022 Awards

The Air Force John L. Hennessy Award for Food Service Excellence

The Air Force Fitness and Sports Program of the Year

The Hennessy Traveler’s Trophy – Senior Airman Alexander M. Paisano

Department of the Air Force MilMark Award for Best Content Marketing



Air Force A1 Awards, 2023

Force Support NCO of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Joshiro Nagashima

Military & Family Readiness Flight – Yokota Air Base

FSS Commander Support Team – Yokota Air Base



2023 Awards

The Air Force John L. Hennessy Award for Food Service Excellence

Department of the Air Force Safety Award – Yokota Flying Training Center (Aero Club)

Department of the Air Force MilMark Award for Best Content Marketing



2024 Awards

The Air Force John L. Hennessy Award for Food Service Excellence



